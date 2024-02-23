Watch Now
Another nice weekend ahead

A warm weekend is ahead as we wait for another storm system to arrive early next week
Posted at 6:00 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 20:00:00-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warm finish to the week along with another warm weekend is on the way, but another storm system is also on the way.

This weekend, despite lots of high clouds, we'll see high temperatures climbing into the low to mid-80s.

This will be a warming trend before another storm arrives Monday that will bring gusty wind, cooler air and a chance of showers back to southern Arizona.

The best chance of rain will occur Tuesday with only light accumulation expected.

This will be another great weekend for spending some time outside!

Cuyler Diggs

