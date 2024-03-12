Another chance of rain is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system will bring another round of gusty wind, rain, mountain snow and chilly air to southern Arizona for the end of the week.

Wednesday will be the day we transition to cooler weather with some gusty wind that will continue into Thursday.

This next system won't bring much rain or snow, but snow levels will drop to 5,500' by Thursday evening.

Most lower elevations will see less than 0.10" of rain along with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

This system will move out for St. Patrick's Day weekend and leave behind some chilly air with highs near 70° by Sunday.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

