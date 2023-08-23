Another chance of rain before drier, warmer air returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another tropical system will bring another chance of rain to southern Arizona.

The remnants of what was Tropical Storm Harold will give a boost to our rain chances for Wednesday.

The additional moisture and clouds will also help keep our highs in the low to mid-90s.

The cooler, wetter weather pattern won't last long because drier air will bring warmer temperatures back for the weekend.

Take advantage of the cooler temperatures while they last!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

