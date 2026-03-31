Another chance for isolated showers and storms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly after noon, and continuing into the evening.

Another chance for showers and thunderstorms from Tucson northeast and east early Wednesday.

Gusty and erratic winds resulting in localized blowing dust may accompany the stronger storms.

High temperatures will be 7 to 10 degrees above normal today, around normal on Wednesday and then warming to 5 to 8 degrees above normal to end the work week.

Meteorologist April Madison

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Cochise County Tuesday Weather

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