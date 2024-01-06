Another blast of winter weather arrives this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our next wave of winter weather is on the way and will bring wind, rain, cold air and snow for the end of the weekend.

In Tucson, light rain will likely change to snow Sunday evening but no significant accumulation is expected.

Cold air will be left behind and hard freezes are likely for Monday and Tuesday mornings.

A slight warm-up is on tap for the middle of next week before another slight chance of showers arrives for the end of the week.

Bundle up and stay warm!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

