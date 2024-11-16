Another blast of chilly air arrives for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A chilly weekend is on tap as our latest round of cold air arrives from the north and will keep us chilly going into next week.

High temperatures will fall into the low to mid-60s with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s through Monday.

Sunday, a few showers will fall southeast of Tucson and a little light snow will be possible above 7,000'.

After a chilly stretch of weather, an easterly wind will return for the end of the week and will have us back in the lower 80s for Thursday and Friday.

Our weather roller coaster ride continues!

Hang on tight and have a great weekend!

