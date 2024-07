TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Throughout Saturday, severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings were issued for parts of Cochise and Santa Cruz counties. The storms calmed down a bit throughout the evening. Storms are expected to return on Sunday with heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts.

Storm patterns will continue throughout the next week with more activity amping up next weekend.

Cochise County Forecast July 27

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS