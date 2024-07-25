Another active monsoon day on tap for southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An air quality alert has been issued for parts of Pima County around the Tucson metro area.

There is another chance for storms comes later today for the Tucson metro area.

A high of 105 degrees will hit around 3 p.m. with storms rolling in from the Northwest.

Western Pima County will also see storms coming from northern Mexico.

Sierra Vista will see a high of 97 degrees today with chances for thunderstorms as well.

Wind gusts throughout southern Arizona could peak as high as 50 mph.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

