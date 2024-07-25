Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Another active monsoon day on tap for southern Arizona

After some monsoon thunderstorms rolled through yesterday, more storms are expected to come through the area today
Posted at 8:18 AM, Jul 25, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An air quality alert has been issued for parts of Pima County around the Tucson metro area.

There is another chance for storms comes later today for the Tucson metro area.

A high of 105 degrees will hit around 3 p.m. with storms rolling in from the Northwest.

Western Pima County will also see storms coming from northern Mexico.

Sierra Vista will see a high of 97 degrees today with chances for thunderstorms as well.

Wind gusts throughout southern Arizona could peak as high as 50 mph.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018