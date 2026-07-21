Another active day in store, especially south and east

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day, with an increasing 40-50% chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms again in Tucson.

Better chances will be south and east of Tucson, where the flash flood watch remains in effect until 10 PM.

These storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall.

Otherwise, daytime temperatures will remain below average by several degrees into midweek increasing to above normal late this week into this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

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Cochise County Tuesday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

