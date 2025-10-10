An active weekend on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy to start the day, then we will see a 20% chance for showers and storms in Tucson this afternoon, increasing to 50% late in the day and evening.

Western and northern Arizona will see the bulk of today's moisture, with a Flood Watch in effect for those areas through Saturday evening.

Shower and thunderstorm chances become more widespread this weekend, with a threat for areas of heavy rain. The heavy rain threat will continue into Monday, especially south and east of Tucson with rain chances gradually diminishing by the middle of next week area-wide.

Temperatures transition from above normal today to below normal by Sunday through much of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

