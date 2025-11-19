An active weather pattern on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms through the first half of today, then increasing intensity and coverage tonight into early Thursday.

This weather system will cross the region over the next several days bringing cooler temperatures, chances for precipitation including snowfall above 7000 feet, and breezy conditions.

Temperatures will become well below normal Thursday with the first widespread freeze expected Friday morning, mainly in valleys to the south and east of Tucson.

Meteorologist April Madison

