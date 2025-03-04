An active weather pattern continues for the next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — March often brings wild swings in our weather and the next several days will reflect that trend.

Several low pressure systems will bring chilly air, wind, a few showers and even some mountain snow to southern Arizona as we go into the end of the week.

The best chance of rain or snow will occur Thursday morning and Friday morning.

High temperatures will climb through the middle of the week, but drop into the upper 50s by Friday.

Quieter, warmer weather will return for the weekend before another system arrives next Tuesday.

Hang on tight while we go on this wild weather ride!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

