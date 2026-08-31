An active start to the work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The early morning storms could delay afternoon thunderstorm development, and overall coverage and location. That said, we should see an active day, especially in areas slightly west of Tucson.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 10 PM for western Pima county.

Storm chances and coverage decrease Tuesday and Wednesday, then increase again Thursday into the weekend.

High temperature will be below normal to start the week then near normal Wednesday into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

