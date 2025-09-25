An active weather pattern starts today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then becoming mostly cloudy with the chance of showers and thunderstorms increasing through the day and into tonight.

Expect periods of scattered storms to continue through Friday, and lingering into Saturday. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong to severe gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 11 AM this morning through Saturday evening.

Meteorologist April Madison

