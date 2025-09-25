An active weather pattern starts today

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A weather system will move into Arizona later today, bringing scattered showers and storms through Saturday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then becoming mostly cloudy with the chance of showers and thunderstorms increasing through the day and into tonight.

Expect periods of scattered storms to continue through Friday, and lingering into Saturday. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong to severe gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 11 AM this morning through Saturday evening.

Meteorologist April Madison

