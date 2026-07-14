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An active Monsoon pattern continues

Scattered afternoon and evening storm chances continues for the rest of the week
Scattered afternoon and evening storms
An active Monsoon pattern continues
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While today might be slightly less active than yesterday, there is still plenty of moisture in place to bring widely scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

There will be thunderstorm chances each afternoon and evening the rest of this week, with day to day variability in location and severity. More widespread chances for showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday and Friday.

Scattered thunderstorms today will bring a threat of heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts. High temperatures will sit just below normal through mid-week before cooling further by the end of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

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