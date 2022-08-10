An active Monsoon pattern continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay active through the end of the week as we have plenty of moisture in place to provide the fuel for more thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rain which will lead to more flooding issues, especially across Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.

Temperatures will remain pretty close to seasonal averages with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid-70s.

An active monsoon pattern is expected to continue this weekend.

Make sure to complete your outdoor activities earlier in the day to avoid having to dodge raindrops and lightning bolts!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

