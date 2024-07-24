Watch Now
An active monsoon day headed our way

Wednesday will bring the potential for some strong thunderstorms that could include damaging wind and heavy rain
Posted at 6:02 PM, Jul 23, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wednesday will likely bring some strong to severe thunderstorms back to southern Arizona as more moisture and instability combine to make for what looks to be a busy day.

Thunderstorms will develop over the Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains before heading south throughout the afternoon and evening.

These thunderstorms will have the potential of producing damaging outflow wind, heavy rain and localized flooding.

High temperatures will remain hot with highs staying in the low 100s to 105° range through the weekend.

Wednesday will be a good day to keep your eye on the sky and we will be doing that for you, too!

Cuyler Diggs

