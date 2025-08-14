An active end to the work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today could be another active day, depending on how long it takes the morning showers and clouds to clear.

IF they are slow to move out, then it may be a down day, otherwise more scattered showers with possible thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening.

The best chance and coverage of showers and thunderstorms will occur Friday, especially from Tucson south and southeast. Otherwise, expect daily shower and thunderstorm chances into next week with day to day variability in chances.

High temperatures will generally remain above normal through today, cooling Friday into this weekend, then warming back up again by the middle of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

