An active day for southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Expect showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, increasing into the afternoon and late night hours.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect until 11 PM. Some storms are capable of producing 1 to 2.5", and up to 3" in some localized areas.

Drier conditions move in Friday limiting the daily chance through this weekend into early next week.

High temperatures will be below normal today and Thursday, then be around normal Friday into early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

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Cochise County Wednesday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

