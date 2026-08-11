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An active afternoon and evening

Monsoon stays active through Thursday
Monsoon stays active through Thursday
An active afternoon and evening on tap
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Showers and storms will clear through the morning, and depending on how quickly our atmosphere recovers, we are looking at another active afternoon and evening, possibly lingering overnight into Wednesday morning.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 2 PM to 11 PM.

Expect more chances of showers and thunderstorms through Thursday with day to day variability in storm coverage. A drier southwest flow aloft will bring a downturn in daily storm activity Friday into the weekend.

High temperatures will be near normal today, then 3 to 6 degrees below normal tomorrow and Thursday before temperatures warm again into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

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