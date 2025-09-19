Ample moisture could bring a few more thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a very active Thursday, we have deep moisture in place today.

Although it likely won't be as active, more scattered thunderstorms are expected from mid-morning through the afternoon, especially over the mountains and to our south and east.

Showers and thunderstorms will diminish over the weekend.

Temperatures near to just below normal into the weekend before warmer and drier weather returns next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

