After stormy Sunday, cool temperatures will stick around

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We saw a big change in our weather Sunday, with rain and thunderstorms along with mountain snow.

Overnight lows will drop into the 30s across Cochise County and around 40 in the Tucson area.

Even as the precipitation exits our area, the cooler weather will stick with us for the first full week of November.

A weaker system arrives later this week, bringing a slight chance for rain in the White Mountains. Most areas will stay dry and sunny this week with mild temperatures.

Cochise County forecast

Cochise County forecast 11.3.24

