After Friday's severe storms, more monsoon activity likely on Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We saw severe monsoon storms hit the Tucson metro area Friday evening. More storms could be on the way Saturday afternoon and evening, with good chances for rain across Southern Arizona for the next few days.

We are holding on to the above-average heat this weekend, with forecast highs of 107 in Tucson and 99 in Sierra Vista on Saturday.

However, early next week we'll see a modest cool down, with temperatures falling to near average for this time of year.

- Ryan Fish

