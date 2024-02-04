Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

After cold start, warming up to end the weekend

Posted at 8:44 PM, Feb 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-03 22:44:02-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunday will start off chilly with lows in the 30s across Southern Arizona. Daytime highs will warm into the 60s, near average for this time of year.

Our warming trend will continue into Monday, with highs around Tucson likely to eclipse 70 degrees.

Tuesday will bring our next chance for rain as another winter storm moves through the area. That will bring rain chances and cooler temperatures through the middle of next week.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 2.3.24

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018