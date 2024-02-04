After cold start, warming up to end the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunday will start off chilly with lows in the 30s across Southern Arizona. Daytime highs will warm into the 60s, near average for this time of year.

Our warming trend will continue into Monday, with highs around Tucson likely to eclipse 70 degrees.

Tuesday will bring our next chance for rain as another winter storm moves through the area. That will bring rain chances and cooler temperatures through the middle of next week.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 2.3.24

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

