After a rainy start to the weekend, dry weather will set in

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the weekend continues, dry weather is set to move in with breezy afternoons on Sunday, Nov. 19.
High temperatures will be in the 70s for Tucson and low temperatures will be in the 40s.
Sierra Vista will see highs in the 60s an lows in the 40s throughout the rest of the week.
Cochise County Weather Nov 18
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS
- Current Temps
- Today's Highs
- Today's Lows
- Current Dew Point
- Tucson Precipitation Data
- AZ Precipitation Data (past 30 days)
- AZ Precipitation Data (past year)
- AZ Percent of Average Precipitation (past year)
- AZ Drought Monitor
——-
Tina Giuliano is a reporter for KGUN 9. She is a native Arizonan and grew up in Scottsdale. Tina is passionate about storytelling and is excited to work telling Tucson's stories. Share your story ideas and important issues with Tina by emailing tina.giuliano@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.