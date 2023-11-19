Watch Now
After a rainy start to the weekend, dry weather will set in

Posted at 11:09 PM, Nov 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 01:09:33-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the weekend continues, dry weather is set to move in with breezy afternoons on Sunday, Nov. 19.

High temperatures will be in the 70s for Tucson and low temperatures will be in the 40s.

Sierra Vista will see highs in the 60s an lows in the 40s throughout the rest of the week.

Cochise County Weather Nov 18

