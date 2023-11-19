After a rainy start to the weekend, dry weather will set in

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the weekend continues, dry weather is set to move in with breezy afternoons on Sunday, Nov. 19.

High temperatures will be in the 70s for Tucson and low temperatures will be in the 40s.

Sierra Vista will see highs in the 60s an lows in the 40s throughout the rest of the week.

