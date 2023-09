TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Showers and thunderstorms moved through our state, starting early in the morning through the evening. We're seeing those chances for showers continue though Wednesday. Drier air will move into the area and bringing an end to the rain for the week.

Through the end of the week, the rainy weather brings cooler temperatures into the area. Next weekend, triple digits are set to come back with drier weather.

