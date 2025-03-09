After a rainy cold day, there's a calm weekend ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cool temperatures and dry conditions continued throughout Saturday. Mt. Lemmon remains snowy after the active weather from Friday.

Temperatures in Tucson will be in the 70s for Sunday with lows in the 30s. Sierra Vista will be in the high 60s with lows in the 30s. A couple of weather systems will move into southern Arizona next week bringing gusty winds, chances for showers and mountain show throughout the later half of the week.

Cochise County Forecast March 8

