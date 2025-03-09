Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

After a rainy cold day, there's a calm weekend ahead

Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cool temperatures and dry conditions continued throughout Saturday. Mt. Lemmon remains snowy after the active weather from Friday.

Temperatures in Tucson will be in the 70s for Sunday with lows in the 30s. Sierra Vista will be in the high 60s with lows in the 30s. A couple of weather systems will move into southern Arizona next week bringing gusty winds, chances for showers and mountain show throughout the later half of the week.

Cochise County Forecast March 8

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network