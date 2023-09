TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a day of showers and thunderstorms throughout southern Arizona, the temperatures are remaining cooler than normal. Those storm chances will continue through Saturday. Temperatures in Tucson will be in the high 90s and Sierra Vista will be in the 80s for the rest of Labor Day weekend.

By the end of next week, the triple digits and drier weather will be back.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS