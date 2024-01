TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a calm, warmer Saturday, active weather is on the way to finish off the weekend and begin the next week. A cooling trend and wet weather are on it's way, starting on Sunday. Snow is expected to come along, especially in the high elevation areas.

Tucson will see consistent highs in the 60s and Sierra Vista will dip into the 50s for the week.

Cochise County Forecast Jan 20

