Active monsoon weather through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon is alive and well today with thunderstorms flowing across southern Arizona with heavy rain and wind. Several severe thunderstorm advisories were issued throughout Saturday and the National Weather Service reports daily showers will continue through Monday.

Temperatures will remain in the low 100s in Tucson and the mid to low 90s in Cochise County. Those temperatures will remain 4 to 7 degrees above normal through the weekend.

Cochise County Forecast July 20

