Active monsoon and warm temperatures to start the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An excessive heat warning will remain in effect through Tuesday evening with temperatures between 106° and 113°. Strong chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue through this evening. That's the trend for most of the next week with Sierra Vista seeing higher chances for storms.

Monsoon brings high winds, dust and rain so it's important to stay safe and if you're driving, make sure to pull over until visibility improves.

Temperatures will remain in the triple digits for the rest of the next week in Tucson. Sierra Vista will see both low 100s and high 90s.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

