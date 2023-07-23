Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Active monsoon and warm temperatures to start the weekend

Posted at 10:26 PM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-23 01:27:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An excessive heat warning will remain in effect through Tuesday evening with temperatures between 106° and 113°. Strong chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue through this evening. That's the trend for most of the next week with Sierra Vista seeing higher chances for storms.

Monsoon brings high winds, dust and rain so it's important to stay safe and if you're driving, make sure to pull over until visibility improves.

Temperatures will remain in the triple digits for the rest of the next week in Tucson. Sierra Vista will see both low 100s and high 90s.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018