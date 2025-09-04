Abundant moisture moves into southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A huge surge of cloud cover is heading directly toward southeast Arizona this morning.

This will have a big impact on storm coverage and intensity. If these clouds stick around, we will have limited insolation and less chance for severe thunderstorms that produce heavier rain.

That said, we still have a healthy amount of moisture that could lead to decent showers today, and more moisture on the way Friday and Saturday.

This abundant moisture will potentially bring periods of heavy rainfall and increased likelihood for flash

flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect from noon Friday through 5 PM Saturday.

High temperatures today and Friday will be well below normal. Dry conditions arrive next week as well as a return to near normal temperatures.

Meteorologist April Madison

