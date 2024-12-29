Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Above normal temperatures and dry conditions continue

Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're heading into the new year with dry conditions and above average temperatures. Sunday will be the warmest day of the week and Tucson has chances to set the record for the most 80° days for December.

With clouds settling in today and tomorrow, southern Arizona will see higher daytime temperatures by 10 to 15 degrees. Tucson will see temperatures in the 70s throughout the week. Sierra Vista will be in the low 70s for the week with lows in the 40s as well.

Cochise County Forecast Dec 28

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network