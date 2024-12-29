Above normal temperatures and dry conditions continue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're heading into the new year with dry conditions and above average temperatures. Sunday will be the warmest day of the week and Tucson has chances to set the record for the most 80° days for December.

With clouds settling in today and tomorrow, southern Arizona will see higher daytime temperatures by 10 to 15 degrees. Tucson will see temperatures in the 70s throughout the week. Sierra Vista will be in the low 70s for the week with lows in the 40s as well.

Cochise County Forecast Dec 28

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

