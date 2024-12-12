Above average temperatures return to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a quick blast of cold air, our temperatures have quickly rebounded to above average highs for this time of the year.

Thursday will bring highs in the upper 70s ahead of another weak area of low pressure that will knock our highs back into the upper 60s for Friday.

This weekend is looking great for any outdoor activities with highs climbing back into the low to mid-70s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

This pleasant weather pattern will take us all the way into next week.

Make sure to spend a little time outside over the next few days!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

