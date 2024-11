TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson will see a high of 81 degrees today, about 10 degrees above normal.

As we creep closer to Turkey day, those temperatures will inch down to seasonal averages and we will remain in the 70s through the weekend.

Sierra Vista will see a high of 78 degrees today with around 10 degree winds in the afternoon.

A windier day on tap for Wednesday, especially in Cochise County.

