Above average temperatures for the weekend

Posted at 10:27 PM, Nov 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 01:27:55-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a warm Saturday, we'll continue to see warm temperatures through Tuesday with breezy afternoons through Monday. Temperatures in Tucson are in the low 90s for the rest of the weekend with lows in the 50s. Sierra Vista will have highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 50s for the rest of the weekend.

Cochise County Forecast Nov 4

Tina Giuliano is a reporter for KGUN 9. She is a native Arizonan and grew up in Scottsdale. Tina is passionate about storytelling and is excited to work telling Tucson's stories. Share your story ideas and important issues with Tina by emailing tina.giuliano@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

