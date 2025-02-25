Watch Now
Above average heat continues through the middle of the week

High pressure will keep our temperatures well above seasonal averages through the middle of the week, but gusty wind is on the way
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A strong ridge of high pressure will remain over southern Arizona through the middle of the week with high temperatures running well above seasonal averages.

Highs will climb into the mid-80s through Wednesday and fall back into the lower 80s to finish the week.

A series of weather systems will pass to our north and bring gusty wind to southern Arizona Thursday, Saturday and Monday.

This will elevate wildfire risk throughout the region because these systems won't bring any significant chance of rain or mountain snow.

Enjoy the spring-like weather and remember to drink some extra water!

Cuyler Diggs

