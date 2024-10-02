Above average heat continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will remain over the Desert Southwest through the upcoming weekend and that means more above average heat is on the way.

High temperatures will stay in the low 100s through the weekend and into the start of next week.

We will find some relief when the sun goes down when overnight lows dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Dry conditions will continue throughout southern Arizona for the next 7 to 10 days.

We do see slightly cooler temperatures on the way for the middle of next week when highs fall back into the upper 90s.

Cochise County Forecast

