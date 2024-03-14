A wintry mix of weather returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our next round of stormy weather is just around the corner and will bring another wintry mix to southern Arizona.

Wind, rain, isolated thunderstorms, mountain snow and chilly air will all combine to make for a bit of a stormy weather pattern through St. Patrick's Day weekend.

High temperatures will drop into the lower 60s to finish the week and stay chilly through the weekend.

Next week, drier air returns along with warmer temperatures.

Expect a bit of a roller coaster ride of weather through St. Patrick's Day!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

