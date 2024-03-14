Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A wintry mix of weather returns to southern Arizona

Wind, rain, mountain snow and chilly air all in the mix to finish the week
Posted at 5:25 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 20:25:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our next round of stormy weather is just around the corner and will bring another wintry mix to southern Arizona.

Wind, rain, isolated thunderstorms, mountain snow and chilly air will all combine to make for a bit of a stormy weather pattern through St. Patrick's Day weekend.

High temperatures will drop into the lower 60s to finish the week and stay chilly through the weekend.

Next week, drier air returns along with warmer temperatures.

Expect a bit of a roller coaster ride of weather through St. Patrick's Day!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018