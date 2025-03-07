Watch Now
A wintry mix of weather arrives to finish the week

Winter weather returns to southern Arizona and will bring a mix of wind, cold air, rain and snow back to southern Arizona
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A strong winter-like storm will bring some much needed rain and snow to southern Arizona as we finish the week.

Friday, Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect above 6,000' where nearly a foot of snow could fall on some higher mountaintops.

Rain totals will not be nearly as impressive as most of us will only receive between a trace and 0.20" in the rain gauge.

Cold air will also accompany this storm and will keep Friday's highs in the 50s along with overnight lows dipping into the mid-30s for Saturday morning.

This weekend, a warming trend will have us back into the mid-70s by Sunday afternoon.

Welcome to the wild weather ride March often provides!

Cuyler Diggs

