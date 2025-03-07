A wintry mix of weather arrives to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A strong winter-like storm will bring some much needed rain and snow to southern Arizona as we finish the week.
Friday, Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect above 6,000' where nearly a foot of snow could fall on some higher mountaintops.
Rain totals will not be nearly as impressive as most of us will only receive between a trace and 0.20" in the rain gauge.
Cold air will also accompany this storm and will keep Friday's highs in the 50s along with overnight lows dipping into the mid-30s for Saturday morning.
This weekend, a warming trend will have us back into the mid-70s by Sunday afternoon.
Welcome to the wild weather ride March often provides!
Cuyler Diggs
Cochise County Forecast
