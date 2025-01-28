A wintry mix of weather arrives for the middle of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system is going to bring a wintry mix of weather to Arizona through the middle of the week.

Most of the moisture will remain over central and northern Arizona, but southern Arizona will see some light showers and a little bit of mountain snow.

Snow levels will drop to 3,500' from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and elevations above 4,000' could see 1 to 4" of accumulation.

Chilly temperatures will stay with us through Thursday with highs only in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows near freezing towards the end of the week.

A nice weekend is on the way that will have our highs pushing 80° by Sunday.

Bundle-up over the next couple of days!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

