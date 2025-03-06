A wintry end to the week is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather will quickly change to more winter-like conditions as we go into the end of the week.

Thursday will bring gusty wind, high temperatures in the 60s, a slight chance of showers and a light dusting of snow above 7,000'.

Friday, a stronger wave of winter-like weather moves across southern Arizona and will include some gusty wind, high temperatures only in the 50s, a good chance of light rain and snow above 3,800'.

We're not expecting much rain as most of us will see less than 0.25", but we could see up to 8" of snow above 7,000' along with some light accumulation across the higher terrain above 4,000'.

The weekend will bring lots of sunshine, but we'll have a cold start with highs in the mid-30s early Saturday morning.

Keep the winter wardrobe handy!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

