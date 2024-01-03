Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A winter weather pattern returns to southern Arizona

Rain and snow possible as a couple of winter weather systems cross Arizona
Posted at 7:00 PM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 21:00:32-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A rapidly changing weather pattern will establish itself across Arizona over the next several days.

A series of winter systems will bring rain, snow and much colder air to southern Arizona through early next week.

Even in Tucson, we'll have a slight chance of snow from Sunday night into Monday morning.

A hard freeze will be likely early next week, so now would be the time to take precautions to prevent damage to pipes and irrigation systems.

Winter weather is on the way!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018