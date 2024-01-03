A winter weather pattern returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A rapidly changing weather pattern will establish itself across Arizona over the next several days.

A series of winter systems will bring rain, snow and much colder air to southern Arizona through early next week.

Even in Tucson, we'll have a slight chance of snow from Sunday night into Monday morning.

A hard freeze will be likely early next week, so now would be the time to take precautions to prevent damage to pipes and irrigation systems.

Winter weather is on the way!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

