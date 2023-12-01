Watch Now
A winter-like start to December

Chilly temperatures, rain and mountain snow to finish the week
Posted at 5:52 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 19:52:29-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — December will arrive with a wintry mix of weather including chilly temperatures, light rain and some mountain snow.

Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect through early Saturday morning for the mountains of eastern Arizona above 6,500'.

The Advisory does not include Mt. Lemmon, but up to 6" of new snow could fall at the mountaintop.

Rain totals for the lower elevations will run in the 0.10" to 0.25" range.

The storm moves out for the weekend and leaves behind some chilly air with overnight lows dipping into the upper 30s by Sunday morning.

Early next week, we can break out the shorts as sunshine returns along with highs in the mid to upper 70s!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

