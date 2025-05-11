Watch Now
A windy weekend ahead with warm temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hold on to your hats! It's a really windy day in southern Arizona with gusts up to 50 miles per hour in high elevation areas and up to 40 miles per hour in lower elevations. There is a fire weather water issued until Tuesday at 8p.m.

High temperatures are above average throughout Monday and by the middle of next week, there will be a cool down. Tucson will see 100° on Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day and Sierra Vista is at 90°. By the middle of next week, Tucson will be in the 80s and Sierra Vista will stay in the 80s for the rest of the week.

Cochise County Forecast May 10

