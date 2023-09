TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gusty wind will continue to be with us as we prepare to bring summer to a close.

Wind will blow out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph and some gusts will be closer to 30 mph.

By the weekend the wind will settle down, but temperatures will stay warm with highs in the mid-90s.

Fall officially arrives Friday night at 11:49 pm.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

