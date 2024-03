TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's been a windy Saturday across southern Arizona as some areas saw wind gusts above 40 miles per hour. As Easter Sunday begins, a strong storm system will come through the area bringing rain, gusty winds and colder temperatures through Tuesday.

Warmer afternoons are expected from Wednesday through Friday. Sierra Vista will see temperatures in the 60s for Easter and 50s to start off the week.

Cochise County Forecast March 30

