A windy start to the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry weather and warm temperatures will continue throughout the weekend. Gusty winds will also continue throughout the next few days with some areas gusting at as high as 33 miles per hour in some areas this afternoon.

The winds will be higher in the mid to late morning hours before lessening during the evening time.

Temperatures in Tucson will be in the triple digits for most of the week before cooling into the 90s next weekend. Sierra Vista is sticking with the 90s and high 80s throughout the next week.

Cochise County Forecast Sept 7

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

