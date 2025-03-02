A windy Saturday for Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's been a breezy Saturday with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour in some areas of southern Arizona. Sonoita saw wind gusts in the afternoon around 49 miles per hour and Tucson saw upwards of 30 mile per hour gusts.

This passing system won't be the first one this week bringing high winds, cooler temperatures and slight chance of showers. The other system will come on Monday and then another later in the week.

Temperatures in Tucson rest in the 70s for the rest of the weekend and then dip into the 60s to start the week. Sierra Vista will dip into the 50s to start the work week before warming into the 60s and 70s the rest of the week.

Cochise County Forecast March 1

