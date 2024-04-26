A windy, cool finish to the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather will remain cool and windy to finish the week as another weak storm sweeps across the region.

Friday, wind speeds of 25 to 35 mph will be common as the next system approaches from the north.

Early Saturday morning, a few showers will be possible for areas north and east of Tucson with little or no accumulation expected.

Saturday, highs will only climb into mid-70s before returning to the lower 80s on Sunday.

Next week will bring a return to the low to mid-90s along with more gusty wind.

Wildfire danger will be elevated the next several days, so play it safe!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecst

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

