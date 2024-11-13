A wide variety of weather is heading our way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nice weather will take us through the end of the week with highs climbing back into the upper 70s to lower 80s before another cold front arrives this weekend.

Friday will bring gusty wind as the system approaches from the northwest and Saturday will bring an increase in moisture that will produce a few showers as early as late Saturday night.

Sunday, snow levels will drop down to 4,000' going into the evening hours and locations above 6,000' could see up to 8" of accumulation going into Monday morning.

Rain totals look to be in the range between 0.25" and 0.75" from Saturday night through Monday morning.

High temperatures will drop into the low to mid-60s over the weekend and remain at those levels to start next week.

Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s by Tuesday morning.

Hang on tight for the next weather roller coaster ride!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

